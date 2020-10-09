UK August GDP data due today

The dollar is keeping weaker as stocks are keeping in a better mood for the most part, with US futures seen up ~0.6% following the gains from yesterday.





Despite the lack of concrete evidence for a stimulus deal, the market is still keeping hope that something will get done one way or another - brushing aside the negativity.





Notably, the S&P 500 managed to break above key short-term resistance to close at its highest level in over a month.









Japanese stocks have given up earlier gains but that's the only sign of any real setback in the risk mood so far today. Elsewhere, gold is hoping to keep a break back above $1,900 and the kiwi is the top performer in the major currencies space.





With little of note on the agenda today, expect the focus in the market to stay on more of the same things i.e. Brexit, stimulus talks, US election odds.

0600 GMT - UK August monthly GDP data

0600 GMT - UK August manufacturing, industrial, construction output

Prior release can be found here . The data should reaffirm a continued rebound in the UK economy but there shouldn't be much else to extrapolate from this. PMI data has already suggested that the recovery is losing some steam in September and with Brexit risks still looming, this isn't of much significance for the pound currently.





0600 GMT - UK August trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Much like everywhere else, trade conditions are expected to gradually improve as the economy rebounds. Exports have already recouped a lot of the drop from the crisis but imports are still largely sluggish for now.





0645 GMT - France August industrial, manufacturing production

Prior release can be found here . General indication of factory activity in the French economy, which is expected to pick up further in Q3. That said, overall conditions are still keeping below pre-virus levels as the recovery remains more gradual.





