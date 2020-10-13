UK jobs report in focus today





The dollar is mildly higher to start the day but is still working through some key technical levels from yesterday, after a steadier showing despite US stocks rallying higher with the Nasdaq leading the charge. Is the whale back in the water

EUR/USD is still keeping around 1.1800 with large expiries to take note of in trading today, while the aussie is weighed lower on a drop towards its key hourly moving averages against the dollar around 0.7173-79 currently.





On the latter, some selling in AUD/NZD towards 1.0800 and under its 200-hour moving average at 1.0826 may have triggered some added near-term downside momentum.





After the more solid gains yesterday, US futures are retracing some of the move with S&P 500 futures down ~0.4% and Nasdaq futures down ~0.3% for the time being.





The Treasuries cash market will be back in action today so let's see if that will help to settle the divergence in the market mood yesterday.





Looking ahead, data releases may not offer too much once again as the focus will stay on US politics for the most part but also potential Brexit headlines in the coming days.





0600 GMT - Germany September final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As these are final figures, they shouldn't tell us much of anything new barring any major revisions - which is unlikely.





0600 GMT - UK August average weekly earnings

0600 GMT - UK August employment change, ILO unemployment rate

0600 GMT - UK September jobless claims change, claimant count rate

Prior release can be found here . The furlough program has masked a lot of the impact to labour market conditions in the UK, and the change in ONS methodology will only serve to complicate the picture even more this time around. I wouldn't look too much into this until there is more clarity on interpreting the data accurately and the pound might be more focused on Brexit talks this week in any case.





0900 GMT - Germany October ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . A general read of economic sentiment in the German economy, with the expectations component continuing to defy any pessimism for the most part. Let's see if that will continue today amid the recent rise in virus cases across the region and if such optimism can be matched with economic data moving forward.





1000 GMT - US September NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country. A minor data point but one that reveals some sense of the situation on the ground about the economy.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



