Little of note in the session ahead





The dollar posted a solid performance in trading yesterday as stocks retreated after some early enthusiasm. The drive lower in Treasury yields also kept risk on the defensive but the market is seeing more calm as we get into trading today.





Major currencies are little changed in general, holding narrow ranges for the time being.





The pound was hit yesterday by a flurry of Brexit headlines, BOE negative rate talk, and fears of a 'circuit breaker' potentially needed to curb the virus outbreak in the UK.





Expect more of the same factors - especially Brexit - to be at play for the quid today.





Looking ahead, there isn't much in terms of data releases in the session ahead so we may be in for a quieter session overall barring any major headline risks that is.





But in North American trading, there will be a host of central bank speakers to follow so make sure to be on the look out for that in any case.





0700 GMT - Spain September final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't expected to have any impact whatsoever barring a major revision - which is unlikely.





0900 GMT - Eurozone August industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory output is estimated to pick up further in August but overall conditions are still well below pre-virus levels at this point. The focus now though is on the slowing recovery going into Q4, so this is a moot release.





1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 October

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.