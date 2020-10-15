Brexit talks in focus as the European Council meeting begins today













US stocks were once again marked lower for a second straight day as stimulus talks continue to go nowhere. Treasuries also stayed bid and yields are also keeping lower once again today, with US futures also on the defensive ahead of European trading.





At this point, the US election focus is going to start to heavily shift towards becoming "how will stimulus measures shape up" rather than what either Biden or Trump has to offer moving forward; at least it should be the case in the short-term.





Looking ahead, Brexit talks will be a key focus over the next two days with little else on the agenda in Europe to distract from that.









0630 GMT - Switzerland September producer and import prices

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indication of inflation pressures in the Swiss economy. Not a major release by any means.





0645 GMT - France September final CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't have much - if any - impact whatsoever barring a major revision - which is unlikely.





Brexit, EU leaders will be arriving in Brussels from 1130 to 1200 GMT with the roundtable discussion set to take place later at 1300 GMT today. Here's the agenda





