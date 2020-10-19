Little on the agenda to start the new week





The dollar is mildly softer to start the day but the ranges among major currencies are still relatively narrow for the time being.





The pound held slight gains earlier on hopes that the UK may tweak the internal market bill , but cable has trimmed some of its gains since. The confluence of the key hourly moving averages @ 1.2954-64 is the near-term resistance region to watch.





US futures are keeping higher so far as stimulus hopes continue to fuel investor optimism, but we all know that there is no deal to be done before the election.

Looking ahead, there isn't much in terms of data releases to change the focus of the market so we may be in for a more quiet one. If anything else, watch out for more Brexit headlines but otherwise risk flows will come into focus again later today.





0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 16 October

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0900 GMT - Eurozone August construction output

The better Q3 data is starting to become rather irrelevant at this stage, as the virus situation across Europe is weighing on the outlook for Q4. Hence, the release here isn't of much relevance as the focus is on how the recovery can hold up now.





