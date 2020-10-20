Little on the agenda once again as Brexit and stimulus talks stay in focus

US stocks had a rough session yesterday as stimulus hopes faded but there's still another 24 hours to Pelosi's deadline before the imminent call that a pre-election deal is dead.





As such, the dollar trimmed losses from trading yesterday as the greenback turned the tide mostly against the commodity currencies bloc.





But technically, the dollar was stretched but not broken elsewhere too with EUR/USD still keeping under 1.1800 and GBP/USD below the 1.3000 handle.





So far today, the aussie is weighed lower amid dovish remarks by the RBA earlier here , hinting further that a rate cut is possibly on the way at its November meeting.





That said, a 10-15 bps rate move is already priced in based on cash rate futures so downside may be limited closer to 0.7000 for now.





But topside momentum is also lacking after the reversal in the dollar yesterday saw AUD/USD close below its 100-day moving average @ 0.7100.





Looking ahead, Brexit and stimulus talks will once again dominate the headlines but with the latter likely to further disappoint any hopeful optimism built up by market participants, there could more scope for a downside move in risk assets.





The S&P 500 closing below last Thursday's low isn't a good technical sign but it is meeting a test of some support levels from the previous swing region close to 3,424 and the 38.2 retracement level of the recent swing move higher around 3,419.









0600 GMT - Germany September PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0600 GMT - Switzerland September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Swiss trade conditions have been gradually improving but much like the rest of the European region, the focus now is whether or not the recovery can sustain going into Q4 instead amid the worsening virus situation.





0800 GMT - Eurozone August current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the Eurozone economy, which have been picking up recently but still lagging behind pre-virus levels.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.