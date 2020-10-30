A packed calendar day in Europe with euro area Q3 GDP in focus





It is the final day of October trading and the market was pretty much all over the place yesterday, as stocks rallied before we saw key tech earnings released - where Amazon showed that they really can be a scary beast to reckon with.





The dollar surged higher while Treasuries sold off in a mixed session, though month-end flows and election focus are arguably creating a relatively muddy picture for now.





We're only four days until election day in the US and it is tough to try and make sense of the market or to try and hold any strong convictions in trading during this time.





We're seeing some slight retracement to the dollar move to start the day and US futures are pointing to some pain ahead of a more gloomy tech outlook after the earnings releases yesterday. Nasdaq futures are down by 1.2% at the moment.





The more sour mood may reverberate to major currencies in the session ahead, so just be wary of that as we navigate through a barrage of releases in Europe.





Q3 GDP data from across the region will be a focal point in the next few hours but the market is likely to look beyond the "strong" numbers today and more towards the grim outlook in Q4, especially after the ECB's more sombre tone yesterday.





0630 GMT - France Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) release can be found here . The same theme will apply for all euro area Q3 GDP readings today i.e. there will be a robust rebound after lockdown measures have been eased and the virus situation abated. But the outlook in Q4 is more grim amid the resurgence in virus over the past few weeks especially, and that is the key focus now.





0700 GMT - Germany September retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . After the strong bounce in August, retail sales activity is expected to moderate towards the end of Q3 with a slight drop estimated. The market is now rather forward-looking so Q3 data is not of much relevance anymore.





0700 GMT - UK October Nationwide house prices data

Prior release can be found here . The UK housing market has shown stunning resilience after lockdown measures were ended and is expected to reflect solid conditions once again this month despite a resurgence in the virus.





0745 GMT - France October preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like everywhere else across the region, French inflation is expected to keep more subdued this month and the softer price pressures will continue to keep the ECB on their toes going into the year-end.





0800 GMT - Spain Q3 preliminary GDP figures

0800 GMT - Spain Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) release can be found here .





0900 GMT - Germany Q3 preliminary GDP figures



0900 GMT - Germany Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) release can be found here .





0900 GMT - Italy Q3 preliminary GDP figures



0900 GMT - Italy Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) release can be found here .





1000 GMT - Eurozone September unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Amid government furlough programs in the region, it is tough to really read much into the release here as the fiscal support is masking the true underlying impact on labour market conditions.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Eurozone annual inflation is expected to keep in deflation territory with core inflation estimated to remain unchanged at a record low of +0.2% y/y. This should reaffirm the narrative that inflation pressures are extremely soft going into the year-end and is likely to prompt the ECB to address the situation next month.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q3 preliminary GDP figures





Prior (Q2) release can be found here .

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.