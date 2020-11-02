A dose of final manufacturing PMI releases in Europe to start the new week









The UK going back into lockdown is garnering some attention to start the day, with that weighing slightly on the pound as cable lingers just above 1.2900.





The dollar is slightly firmer as commodity currencies are mildly weaker, with USD/CAD looking to hold gains above its 100-day moving average of 1.3326.





The slump in oil prices amid the resurgence of the virus, in turn weighing on global demand, is also not helping the loonie with WTI down 3.5% to $34.50 currently.





It is the eve before election day and there won't be any other thing the market will be paying more attention to.





There has been some position squaring in risk ahead of the weekend at the end of last week but I reckon there may some punters out there who will be trying to get something in before the voting commences tomorrow.





The polls still suggest Biden to win and though they may be more "diligent" this time around, a Trump victory isn't going to something unworldly by any means.





In my view, the biggest fear for the market is that we see a more contested election and the results may take several days/weeks to become more clear.





That will result in plenty of uncertainty and limbo, which may see risk assets respond with some shakiness in terms of a knee-jerk reaction.





0815 GMT - Spain October manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - Switzerland October manufacturing PMI

0845 GMT - Italy October manufacturing PMI

0850 GMT - Germany October final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - France October final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone October final manufacturing PMI

Manufacturing activity held up for the most part, led by Germany, which reaffirms a bit of a two-paced economy in Europe heading into the latter stages of the year. That said, amid tighter restrictions across the region, the economic outlook doesn't bode well as we look towards the final two months of the year and that - alongside more action by the ECB in December - will be of more importance to European assets moving forward.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 30 October

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - UK October final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . This should just reaffirm some softening in the recovery in the UK, though exports was shown to have increased as overseas customers seek to secure some orders before potential supply disruptions due to Brexit. That said, the November lockdown will have a more profound impact in weighing on economic conditions in Q4 and that is the focus point for the pound/BOE currently.







It is a new week and a new month, but the market only has eyes on one thing over the next few days and that is the US presidential election.