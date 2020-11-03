Little on the agenda to distract from the US election today





The flows in the build up to the US election were more mixed yesterday, with oil posting an impressive comeback as equities rallied while Treasuries were sold. The dollar was more mixed in general as the market digested the final polls before voting day.





In the next 24-36 hours, pretty much anything goes and market participants will be paying much attention to the exit polls as well as reports/rumours of how things are playing out on the ground - especially on the six key swing states.





0730 GMT - Switzerland October CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Swiss inflation is expected to improve slightly on the month but remain more subdued overall, with price pressures sitting in deflation territory and that should still be the case as well in October. That just means the SNB will stick to its guns to intervene in the market and limit any material strengthening in the franc.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



