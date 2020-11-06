Not much of note on the agenda in the session ahead

Equities rallied strongly yesterday while the dollar slumped heavily in overnight trading, as we continue to await the US election result but the market has had so many days now to digest any outcome that it may not matter all too much at this point.





The moves yesterday could be in part to do with growing odds of a Biden presidency or it could just be flows as the election gets out of the way. The drop in the VIX this week makes a good argument that the equities rally may be that of relief more than anything else:









If that is the key argument, then what comes next will be the more tricky part.





But either way, the best we can do is to try and read the tea leaves and lean on the technicals to define and limit our risk when the market is behaving as such.





The dollar suffered its worst day since April yesterday and the technical picture isn't a pretty one with USD/JPY falling below 104.00, leaving little support in the way to 102.00.





EUR/USD also climbed to its highest level since 26 October before retreating slightly, but is keeping above 1.1800.





Meanwhile, GBP/USD is getting close to its 21 October high @ 1.3177 and a break above that will give buyers more momentum to chase a move towards 1.3400 again perhaps.





Elsewhere, gold also a breakout to its highest level since 21 September but saw gains limited closer to $1,950 for now at least.





If the market is to run with the moves from yesterday, the next few sessions will be key to prove their mettle. Otherwise, the reality of the virus pandemic worsening and the politics of the US presidency will start to settle back in once the sigh of relief is over.





Oh, and in case you forgot, there's still a US jobs report to look forward to later. ;)





0700 GMT - Germany September industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory output should reaffirm a continued bounce at the end of Q3 but this is very much a lagging data point as the focus of the market has turned towards the outlook in Q4 amid tighter virus restrictions being introduced.





0745 GMT - France September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of trade conditions in the French economy, which has been picking up in recent months but still keeping some way below pre-virus levels. The latest lockdown should have more of an impact on this in Q4.





0800 GMT - Switzerland October foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . An accompaniment to the weekly sight deposits data in trying to gauge SNB intervention in the market. A minor data point.





0830 GMT - UK October Halifax house prices data

The UK housing market continues to hold up well and is expected to continue that way to start Q4. There is still considerable uncertainty at play, especially with another lockdown in November, so that may weigh on house prices in the coming months.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



