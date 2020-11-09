A few data points to move things along as we get the week started





The US election went down to the wire but at the end of the day, it wasn't the nail-biter i.e. 270-268 that may have been.





The big turning point was when Biden flipped Wisconsin , which acted as a precursor for how the vote counts would play out in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The slow count added to the suspense and limbo but the result felt inevitable as Trump's leads continued to narrow at the time. There will be disputes, there will be legal challenges, there will be recounts (possibly). But for now, this is what it is.





The market is responding more favourably to start the new week after a bit of a pause on Friday, with US futures sitting higher and risk in a calmer mood.





The dollar is weaker across the board as we start to stretch key technical levels in the greenback and that could hint at a larger decline in the sessions ahead.





EUR/USD is keeping above its 21 October high and now looking to try and challenge the 1.1900 level. GBP/USD is also trying to keep above its 21 October high to contest 1.3200, which could set off gains towards 1.3400 next in the pair.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY looks vulnerable as the pair keeps below 104.00. USD/CHF is down trading below 0.9000 at levels last seen since January 2015.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is up to its highest levels since late September and gunning for 0.7300, with USD/CAD easing towards its 1 September low near 1.3000. NZD/USD is also looking to keep a break above 0.6800 for the first time since March 2019.





Put together, that could spell added downside momentum for the dollar as the technical push corroborates with one another across the board.





0645 GMT - Switzerland October unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . The Swiss jobless rate is expected to keep steady last month but it is hard to read much into this considering that the furlough scheme has largely nullified the impact on labour market conditions in the past few months.





0700 GMT - Germany September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Much like everywhere else, trade conditions are still slowly picking up the pace in recent months but relative to pre-virus levels, there is still more catching up to do and the release here should reaffirm similar sentiment.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - Eurozone November Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Investor optimism is expected to fall in the latest survey this month, amid the resurgence of the virus across the Eurozone and this reflects concerns surrounding the economic prospects in the region in Q4.





During the morning, we'll also be hearing from ECB president Lagarde and BOE governor Bailey but I will detail that in a separate post.




