The market got a shot in the arm yesterday on Pfizer's vaccine news but the trade was largely on emotions for the most part, as we saw the euphoria fade late on.





There was plenty of money sidelined from the election last week and FOMO play may have exacerbated gains for the most part as the rally fizzled towards the close.





The S&P 500 and Dow closed near the lows while the Nasdaq was dumped 1.5% in light of investor rotation within the stock market itself.

On the Pfizer vaccine, the efficacy rate is stunning (90%) but the context of the timeline also matters. There isn't going to be any mass distribution of the vaccine, if it is even deemed safe in the end, for many more months at least.





Front-liners could have access to it at the end of the year or early next year, but that is likely the extent of the early use of the vaccine in the near-term.





There also still many lingering questions of the immunity period of the vaccine or if it is as effective against the different strains of the coronavirus across different countries.





Anyway, it seems highly plausible to only expect mass distribution some time around late Q2 2021 at the earliest or perhaps even in Q3 or Q4 2021.





And even then, not everyone is going to be able to access it in all likelihood.





The news is still a possible game-changer, as it sets the benchmark for expectations moving forward. The market now knows that there is strong evidence of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. However, that doesn't mean we are there yet.





The initial reception yesterday reflects that optimism but there's still a considerable period, possibly another 8-12 months, to navigate through in the meantime.





Is the peak for 2020 already in yesterday? Perhaps.





0700 GMT - UK September average weekly earnings

0700 GMT - UK September ILO unemployment rate

0700 GMT - UK October jobless claims change, claimant count rate

Prior release can be found here . The UK furlough program continues to mask the true underlying impact on labour market conditions, so it has made this report rather redundant for the most part. The figures still matter to some extent, but only if the market wants to focus on any detail that really stands out. Otherwise, it is a passable release.





1000 GMT - Germany November ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of economic sentiment/optimism in the German and euro area economy, which has started to wane as of last month and is expected to continue today as we gauge the Q4 outlook in the region.





1100 GMT - US October NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country. Small business sentiment continues to hold up despite growing concerns surrounding the virus situation in the US, but we'll get a better idea of whether or not this can be justified in the coming months.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



