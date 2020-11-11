A bare calendar day for the most part with US also observing a partial holiday





Major currencies are mostly little changed, with exception to the kiwi as the currency gets a boost from the RBNZ policy decision earlier as the market now sees less likelihood of the central bank going down the path of negative rates.





The reaction saw NZD/USD gradually build gains from 0.6815 to 0.6900 as the pair now solidifies a break to its highest levels since March last year.





Elsewhere, US futures are a touch higher after a bit of a mixed session yesterday as we saw tech stocks slump again amid the continued investor rotation.





But just be mindful that things are likely to keep more quiet today with the Treasuries market being closed although the stock market will be open.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 November

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.







