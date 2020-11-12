UK Q3 preliminary GDP figures on the agenda





Major currencies are little changed for the most part, with the dollar trading slightly mixed across the board for the time being. The ranges are relatively narrow, though the kiwi has slipped after a brief pop above 0.6900 following less dovish RBNZ remarks

Treasuries are back in action today following the break and we are seeing a slight adjustment with 10-year yields down over 4 bps to 0.93%. That is keeping the yen slightly underpinned as we look towards European trading.





Elsewhere, US stocks seemed to have reverted back to the usual playbook with tech rising (Nasdaq +2%) while the Dow ended the day little change near flat levels.





Amid the need to balance out vaccine optimism and the long-term timeline in which that will play out, expect this back and forth shift to occur more often in stocks moving forward.





But for today, futures are pointing lower with S&P 500 futures down 0.8% as the follow through momentum since the vaccine news continues to be more tepid.





For now, the market is still trying to settle on a firm theme (correction time or a pause for breath?) following the election and vaccine euphoria seen at the start of the week.





0700 GMT - Germany October final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As this is the final report, it shouldn't tell us anything that we don't already know regarding the inflation outlook.





0700 GMT - UK Q3 preliminary GDP figures

Prior (Q2) report can be found here . Q3 economic activity is expected to bounce back strongly amid government measures to bolster consumer spending and the easing of lockdown measures. The focus now though is more towards the outlook in Q4 and Brexit, so the release here shouldn't hold much significance.





0700 GMT - UK September monthly GDP data

0700 GMT - UK September industrial, manufacturing, construction output

Prior release can be found here . As the data is released at the same time as the Q3 GDP report, this will act merely as an accompaniment more than anything else.





0700 GMT - UK September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of trade conditions in the UK economy but mostly an accompaniment to the Q3 GDP report above.





1000 GMT - Eurozone September industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory output is expected to improve slightly towards the end of Q3 but this is very much a lagging data point at this stage with the key focus now residing mostly on the Q4 outlook instead.





That's all for the session ahead.




