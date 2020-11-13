A couple of light data points to move things along during the morning





The White House stating that it is stepping back from stimulus negotiations yesterday pinned the market lower after a more cautious/defensive risk mood for the most part.





Of note, Treasury yields slipped heavily and US stocks also failed to really hold its ground as the S&P 500 and Dow dropped by 1%. The Nasdaq was faring better initially but succumbed to the dour mood to close the day down 0.6%.





That helped to keep the dollar and yen slightly underpinned, particularly against commodity currencies, though the euro was rather resilient as EUR/USD kept above 1.1800.





There is some slight yen strength to start the new day as Treasury yields ease further, but major currencies are still largely keeping narrower ranges for the time being.





US futures were initially softer to start the day but have now pared losses ahead of European trading, with Nasdaq futures even creeping higher by 0.3%.





It is still largely all about the risk mood ahead of the weekend and the big question remains if US stocks have seen its top for the year and if we are entering into some deeper correction phase or is the push and pull still continuing as price consolidates.





Also, just be mindful of pound flows in case traders start to price in downside risks from Brexit developments - that is should things keep more quiet still in the sessions ahead.





0700 GMT - Germany October wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of consumer inflation, but it lags the CPI reading so this is a relatively minor data point.





0730 GMT - Switzerland October producer and import prices

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of price pressures in the Swiss economy, an accompaniment to the CPI reading. Not a major release by any means.





0745 GMT - France October final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't expected to have much, if any, impact.





0800 GMT - Spain October final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it isn't expected to have much, if any, impact.





1000 GMT - Eurozone September trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . A read of trade conditions in the euro area economy, which has been steadily improving but still lagging behind pre-virus levels. With fresh restrictions in Q4, that may see trade slow down again towards the year-end.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q3 secondary GDP reading

The preliminary reading can be found here . Barring any major revisions, the secondary reading today should not have much, if any, impact whatsoever.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



