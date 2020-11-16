A light one on the data docket to kick start the new week





The dollar is starting the day on the back foot as we see equities keep firmer with Asian stocks rising alongside US futures, which are up by ~0.8% currently.





In terms of key data releases this week, there isn't much besides US retail sales (17/11) and the latest Australian labour market report (19/11).





As such, expect the market to focus on risk and the battle between virus developments and possibly further central bank easing to follow before the year-end.





The ECB has already hinted at a new package next month and the Fed may have to step in as well given the escalating virus situation in the US in recent weeks.





At the same time, the political drama in the US seems to have laid to rest any hopes of a stimulus deal in the lame duck session. But can easy money prevail with Moderna anticipated to possibly announce vaccine trials data some time this week?





Besides that, keep an eye on the Brexit situation as negotiations resume in Brussels after the latest round in London last week led to nowhere once again.





There is chatter that it could go beyond this week again , but that is pretty much as Brexit as things can get when it comes to believing in "deadlines".





But if both sides are to stick with the 31 December transition period "deadline", then an agreement by the end of this month is the minimum to avoid a no-deal outcome.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 13 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.