



The S&P 500 and Dow closed at record highs yesterday, with the latter nearing the 30,000 mark. Despite that, movement among major currencies was kept more modest.





EUR/USD traded a little higher but failed to really pose a challenge towards 1.1900. USD/JPY also fizzled after an attempt to move back above 105.00 and its 100-hour moving average, before falling to 104.40-50 levels.





The loonie made some decent headway with USD/CAD easing below 1.3100 but is sticking around its 200-hour moving average at 1.3070 for now.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is hoping to contest some near-term resistance around 0.7340 while NZD/USD is taking another look at testing a push above 0.6900 again.





The pound is keeping slightly higher on the day after news that UK chief negotiator, David Frost, is targeting a Brexit deal by next Tuesday.





Cable has moved back above 1.3200 and its 100-hour moving average, keeping buyers in near-term control but gains are not running away with yesterday's highs around 1.3234-43 still intact as we look towards European morning trade.





As things stand, it is continuing to boil down to hope versus fear in the market.





Vaccine optimism is great news for how the world would look like next year but that doesn't mean the complacency now can be ignored as the virus situation in the US and Europe are prompting tighter restrictions, leading to slower economies in Q4.





The good news for investors is that this second virus wave has not really brought about any major financial or credit risks that the pessimists have been forecasting.





Maybe it is still too early to tell or maybe it just isn't going to happen. If it is the latter, risk assets have a lot more to look forward to in the big picture as this is very much only the beginning. But that doesn't mean it won't be bumpy for the time being.







Looking ahead, there aren't any notable releases in the session ahead so the market will be left to its own devices in digesting the vaccine optimism from yesterday and how that fits into the contrasting narratives that are playing out currently.

S&P 500 and Dow futures are slightly softer, down by 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures are more flat as we reach the closing stages of Asia Pacific trading.