September 15

A little busier on the calendar today. It will be interesting to see the German ZEW survey expectations after a more optimistic ECB last week. If that optimism is echoed by the ZEW survey you would expect that to continue to help the euro.  EURUSD just sitting uderneath 1.1900 on the USD weakness from the positive risk tones on the Chinese data beat. Eamonnn printed that for us earlier. See here

0700 UK Claimant Count Rate

0700 UK Jobless Claims and Average Weekly Earnings

prior readings here

0730 Swiss Producer and Import Prices

This gives an indication of the price pressure in Switzerland. Spoiler alert there is not likely to be any, but we shall see later this am. Prior readings here. 

0745 France CPI EU Harmonised

French inflation saw a surprise spike in July before returning to more subdued levels in the August preliminary data. How will the final data measure up? We'll see later.

1000 Germany ZEW Survey Expectations

prior readings here. 

