Economic data coming up in the European session
September 15
A little busier on the calendar today. It will be interesting to see the German ZEW survey expectations after a more optimistic ECB last week. If that optimism is echoed by the ZEW survey you would expect that to continue to help the euro. EURUSD just sitting uderneath 1.1900 on the USD weakness from the positive risk tones on the Chinese data beat. Eamonnn printed that for us earlier. See here.
0700 UK Claimant Count Rate
0700 UK Jobless Claims and Average Weekly Earnings
0730 Swiss Producer and Import Prices
This gives an indication of the price pressure in Switzerland. Spoiler alert there is not likely to be any, but we shall see later this am. Prior readings here.
0745 France CPI EU Harmonised
French inflation saw a surprise spike in July before returning to more subdued levels in the August preliminary data. How will the final data measure up? We'll see later.
1000 Germany ZEW Survey Expectationsprior readings here.