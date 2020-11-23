It is PMI day in Europe again









The pound is leading gains as cable breaks 1.3300 amid Brexit hopes as reports since the weekend hints at better mood music surrounding negotiations.





But once again, just be mindful of the headline risks and the more optimistic vantage point still comes with caveats that talks could fall apart any at point this week.





The kiwi is making some good progress as well with NZD/USD coming close to retesting its December 2018 high of 0.6969 and that will be a key level to watch.





Amid a holiday-shortened trading week, expect the market focus to keep on risk sentiment for the most part over the next few days.





0815 GMT - France November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Amid tighter restrictions being implemented across the region, the services sector is expected to be hampered quite significantly this month. The knock to manufacturing should be relatively mild so that is likely to offset some of the damage from the services sector. But still, this will serve as a reminder that if the tighter restrictions are extended into December and Q1 2021, that bodes ill for the euro area outlook.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 20 November

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - UK November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Prior release can be found here (manufacturing) and here (services). Much like the Eurozone, the UK economy is expected to suffer a hit - mainly through services - this month amid another round of lockdown. The slowdown will be well reflected in the data above and unless the health crisis is kept under control, there will be risks to the outlook that tighter restrictions are needed to deal with that and in turn impact the economy.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.

The dollar is starting the week slightly on the back foot, though the degree of the moves are relatively mixed as we look towards European trading.