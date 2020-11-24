German Ifo business survey on the agenda today





The dollar put up an impressive showing in North American trading yesterday, as we see a squeeze on shorts upon hitting some key technical levels but with potential month-end rebalancing also in focus this week.





EUR/USD fell from 1.1900 to 1.1800 before buyers stepped back in but price action is now settling in between the key hourly moving averages of 1.1845-60.





US equities had a late push to finish higher and futures are faring better on the day as well with S&P 500 futures up 28 points or 0.8%, climbing above 3,600.





That is keeping the risk mood more upbeat ahead of European trading as the formal transition to the Biden presidency looks set to finally begin.





Among which, Wall Street favourite, Janet Yellen, appears to be making a comeback as Treasury secretary under the new Biden administration moving forward.

The kiwi is leading gains as the NZ government considers adding house prices into the RBNZ mandate , although the central bank has provided some "constructive" remarks since. They may be reluctant but you can't fight the political powers these days it seems.





Looking ahead, we are still likely to be facing more push and pull in risk sentiment with some potential for month-end rebalancing flows to mess things up. Brexit will also continue to be a key focus for the pound as negotiations continue.





0700 GMT - Germany Q3 final GDP figures

Prior release can be found here . As these are final figures, they should just reaffirm a solid bounce in economic activity in Q3 but the market is now more focused on the Q4 outlook as well as how the virus situation is developing going into the year-end.





0745 GMT - France November business confidence

Prior release can be found here . General read of French economic confidence levels, which is expected to ease amid the tighter restrictions in recent weeks.





0900 GMT - Germany November Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . A gauge of German business morale, which is expected to slip further amid the tighter restrictions and virus situation in the country/region.





1100 GMT - UK November CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales

Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



