December has gotten off to a banger as stocks surged higher overnight, with record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq while EUR/USD firmly broke above the 1.2000 level and thus opening up a new range to roam around for the pair. December has gotten off to a banger as stocks surged higher overnight, with record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq while EUR/USD firmly broke above the 1.2000 level and thus opening up a new range to roam around for the pair.





Although still part of the Santa Claus rally since November trading, it reaffirms the narrative that the market continues to be more forward looking than it is present looking.





And with the transitional narrative i.e. virus crisis peaking and vaccine optimism growing set to play out in the coming months, it sets the stage for what may come next.





The EUR/USD breakout is one that will be a little frustrating as it will be enticing in my view. I reckon this opens up the range between 1.2000 and 1.2500 but we may very well get stuck playing that same range all the way through Q1 2021.





The bond market made a statement with the help of a risk-on shove as well as some stimulus talk in Capitol Hill with 10-year yields climbing back above 0.91%. That is keeping yen pairs underpinned with AUD/JPY now testing the 77.00 level in trading today.

Elsewhere, gold is back up above $1,800 on a round of dip buying and trading in between its key hourly moving averages again while oil continues to struggle a little as we await the OPEC+ meeting that has been rescheduled to tomorrow.





0700 GMT - Germany October retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales activity is expected to show a modest bounce in October, but this comes before the tighter restrictions were introduced. So, the release here doesn't mean too much as the market has looked past this already.





0730 GMT - Switzerland November CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Swiss inflation is expected to stay more subdued towards the year-end and that will just reaffirm the need for the SNB to keep current policy measures in place and intervene when needed to stem the franc appreciation.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A proxy and lagging indicator of price pressures in the euro area economy. A minor data point.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Much like the German jobs report yesterday, the data here has been obscured by all the furlough programs and short-time work schemes across the region and that makes it tough to really read much into the relatively low jobless rate in recent months despite the virus crisis.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 27 November

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.







