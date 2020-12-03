Euro area final PMI data for November on the agenda today





However, it won't distract from more rumblings on the risk mood and dollar weakness as we continue the same theme from November into December trading.





As mentioned earlier in the week, while there may be scope for some pullback on year-end rebalancing flows and what not, this is essentially the market confirming the "big picture" trade as the transitional narrative plays out.





That is as we see the virus crisis peak and vaccine optimism grow in the coming months.





Even the fact that Germany decided yesterday to extend tighter restrictions into the new year failed to really see the market bat an eye lid.





For now, the market mood is relatively calm but EUR/USD securing a break above relative resistance from its 23.6/76.4 retracement level @ 1.2104 reaffirms the bullish momentum as buyers open up the range between 1.2000 and 1.2500.





Looking ahead, keep an eye out for oil and the pound as well with OPEC+ set to resume their meeting at 1300 GMT and we are to hear from Barnier and Frost on what is the latest state of play involving Brexit negotiations this week in London.





0815 GMT - Spain November services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy November services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France November final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany November final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November final services, composite PMI

The focus will be on the final readings from France, Germany, and overall Eurozone. But given that these are final releases, they will just reaffirm the slowing of the economies due to the services sector being hampered by tighter virus restrictions.





0930 GMT - UK November final services, composite PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . Amid lockdown measures, the services sector in the UK took a hit last month and the final reading here should reaffirm that sentiment. The outlook is still relatively uncertain given the current circumstances and Brexit woes will only add to that as we head towards the year-end.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales activity is expected to bounce back after slumping at the end of Q3 but this should be offset by poorer readings in November and December amid tighter virus restrictions across the region.





1230 GMT - US November Challenger job cuts data

Prior release can be found here . The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



