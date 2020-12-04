Little on the agenda to distract from the key themes in the market









While there might be some scope for a pullback, it is hard to fight the broader trend unless the technicals also show signs of reversing - which is quite far off at the moment.





USD/CHF is continuing its slump below 0.9000 with little support as it trades to its lowest levels since January 2015 - when the SNB swept the rug off the market's feet.





Meanwhile, USD/CAD is also seen slipping further and breaking below 1.2900. The October 2018 low now comes into focus but that is only seen @ 1.2782.







Elsewhere, EUR/USD is still keeping higher and holding a break above 1.2100 while GBP/USD tried to contest 1.3500 yesterday only to get knocked down a little by Brexit concerns. The daily resistance at 1.3483 will be a key one to watch ahead of the weekend.

The risk mood is keeping more tepid and mixed with the November push possibly running into some exhaustion, not to mention year-end flows coming into the picture.





We'll see where that leads us but for now, the market isn't running as hot as it did to start the week on Tuesday so let's see how that carries over to next week.





Oh, in case you forgot, there's also a non-farm payrolls report today. Otherwise, Brexit headlines will be one to pay attention to before the weekend arrives.





0700 GMT - Germany October factory orders data

Prior release can be found here . Industrial orders are expected to keep a bounce to start Q4 and there is evidence that it is still holding up in November as well amid tighter restrictions. All of this is already baked in so this is a minor release, all things considered.





0830 GMT - Germany November construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . Despite a robust manufacturing sector, construction activity in Germany is expected to ease further into the year-end and that sentiment is not helped by the tighter restrictions implemented - which now extends into the new year.





0930 GMT - UK November construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . Amid lockdown measures being implemented, UK construction activity is estimated to slow down further last month but should be less impacted as compared to the services sector in general.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





Thecontinues to struggle to stay afloat as the technical breakdown extends across multiple pairs, leaving little room for shelter ahead of the weekend.