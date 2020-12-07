Some minor data points to move the session along





It is a brand new week but expect the market to keep the focus on the same old things as we look towards the European morning open later.





dollar held its ground somewhat after the Theheld its ground somewhat after the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, helped by a push higher in Treasury yields as stocks and bonds ignored the weaker headline and reverted to their respective comfort zones as seen in the past few weeks.

There is a mild pullback to start the day with S&P 500 futures down 0.3% and 10-year Treasury yields down 1.2 bps to 0.954%, but nothing that stands out all too much.





The dollar is trading more mixed and little changed in general, with a lot of focus staying on the pound amid plenty of mixed signals on Brexit progress since the weekend.





However, the bottom line is that there is still no concrete evidence of a major breakthrough and though this is a market itching to buy the pound, we'll see if they have the appetite to keep that up the longer this drags on.





Not to forget that there's also still US stimulus talk going on in the background.





Looking ahead, economic data will take a backseat and that is likely to be the case for the most part this week with the top billing being the ECB meeting on Thursday.





0700 GMT - Germany October industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . Factory output is expected to keep better to start Q4, though the manufacturing PMI reading has also shown that the tighter virus restrictions had done little to hamper production in November as well. A lagging data point.





0800 GMT - Switzerland November foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . An accompaniment to the weekly sight deposits data, used as a gauge of SNB intervention in the market.





0830 GMT - UK November Halifax house prices data

Prior release can be found here . The UK housing market continues to benefit from the stamp duty holiday until Q1 next year and despite a renewed lockdown, it should not temper with sentiment all too much as seen last week here





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 4 December

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - Eurozone December Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . Investor morale will be caught between two conflicting narratives i.e. tighter virus restrictions for longer vs vaccine optimism. The estimate suggests that confidence levels should improve this month, indicating that the latter holds more weight when it comes to sentiment at this point in time.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



