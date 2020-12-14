Economic data coming up in the European session
December 14
It is a pretty quiet session ahead on the data front this am.
0900GMT Swiss Sight Deposits w.e December 11
The level of sight deposist gives an indication of how much the SNB is intervening to support the EURCHF carry trade. When sight deposits rise it shows the SNB are buying euros and dollars and vice versa. Prior release can be found here.
1000GMT Euro Industrial Production
Justin pointed out, 'in the prior report that Factory output missed on estimates towards the end of Q3 and that raises alarm bells as to how the rest of the region is progressing if you strip out Germany. As such, the Q4 outlook may look even more dire all things considered but at least for today, the market will still view this as a relatively minor data point'.