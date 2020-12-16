Euro area December PMI readings in focus before the Fed takes over









But the Fed should set the tone as we look towards the closing stages of the week, with year-end rebalancing and positioning adjustment i.e. profit-taking set to come into consideration as well over the coming week.





EUR/USD stays choppy above 1.2100 and its key hourly moving averages but it isn't breaching short-term resistance at around 1.2175 for now.





Similarly, AUD/USD has bounced off its 100-hour moving average to near resistance around 0.7572-78 from the early high on Monday.





That said, USD/JPY is keeping the downward trajectory as we see price trade to a fresh five-week low and looking towards the early November lows around 103.35.





Elsewhere, the pound is keeping afloat as another Brexit "deadline" gets pushed back and hopes for a deal have been reignited since the weekend.





There is plenty of talk about concessions being made and that is keeping the market optimistic that there will be some positive outcome by the end of the week. Even so, it appears that both sides just don't have the guts to pull the plug and call it quits.





In any case, there is still the supposedly broader "deadline" of 31 December so again, there is always some capacity for talks to stretch on until then. It is Brexit after all.





Looking ahead, euro area PMI readings for December will offer some glimpse of the continued hit to the economy in Q4. However, the market is continuing to look past that and focus more on vaccine optimism in the bigger picture.





Instead, the Fed will be the main event in trading today.





0700 GMT - UK November CPI figures

0700 GMT - UK November PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . UK inflation is expected to keep more subdued towards the year-end, so there isn't much to really gather from the report here as price pressures everywhere have been weighed down by the virus crisis.





0815 GMT - France December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

The readings today should reflect somewhat similar tones to November, though German services is estimated to encounter a deeper hit due to tighter restrictions being extended. All of this should reaffirm a more subdued Q4, with business activity set to experience another contraction in December somewhat similar to that last month.





0930 GMT - UK December flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Prior release can be found here (manufacturing) and here (services). With the UK moving out of lockdown and into tiered restrictions, business activity is expected to have picked up but not all too much. The vaccine rollout will also help to contribute to the outlook and optimism, so that could be reflected in some parts of the survey.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October construction output data

Prior release can be found here . A lagging data point since this captures October conditions, which isn't the focus of the market anymore.





1000 GMT - Eurozone October trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions had been showing signs of picking up going into Q4 but amid the setback seen in November and December, there may room for little further improvement towards the year-end. The October data today isn't really of much significance since the market is no longer focused on this timeline.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 11 December

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.









The dollar continues to keep in a vulnerable spot ahead of the last FOMC meeting of the year later today, with risk rallying overnight on more US stimulus hopes in general.