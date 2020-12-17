More central bank action to follow in the session ahead









Meanwhile, stimulus talks continue to lead nowhere once again as another day passes. Likewise, Brexit talks are also stretching further to the weekend.





Politicians. Can't live with them, can't live without them.





Looking ahead, we'll have the SNB and BOE policy decisions today but both are expected to be rather non-events. The BOE may offer some tweaks to their communication as more easing is imminent but their hands are tied by Brexit developments at this stage.









Despite hitting an all-time high, there's still not much "buzz" about it as compared to before. This time around, a lot of people are more prudent with some investors opting to keep a tiny portion invested into Bitcoin as part of their portfolio.





But I would say "buzz" is still "buzz" at the end of the day. If it starts to hit more mainstream media again and everyone and their family members are talking about it, that's the icky feeling that there might be a flush on the cards.





Either way, for those investing a 1-3% amount, what's not to like really?





0700 GMT - Switzerland November trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Swiss trade conditions have been drifting in recent months, still working its way on the recovery path to pre-virus levels. A minor data point.





0745 GMT - France December business confidence

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of business morale, which is estimated to improve slightly from November but keep below levels seen before the latest lockdown restrictions were introduced across the region.





0830 GMT - SNB December monetary policy decision

The prior (September) decision can be found here . Given how the SNB has seemingly took their foot off the pedal in terms of franc intervention lately (based on sight deposits data), they should be rather comfortable keeping policy settings as they are right now. As such, expect similar language on the franc and their willingness to step into the market as and when needed to curtail any excessive strength in the currency.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . As these are final figures, they aren't expected to tell us much of anything new regarding the current inflation outlook.





1200 GMT - BOE December monetary policy decision

The prior (November) decision can be found here . Further easing by the BOE seems imminent but not today. With the Brexit deal hanging in the balance, the central bank is pretty much held captive until there is more clarity on that front before being able to respond. They are likely to stick with the same messaging from November as such.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



