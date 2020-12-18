UK retail sales data and German Ifo business survey the highlights on the data front to end the week





However, the focus should mostly stay on the same key themes in the market as of late; that being the dollar, risk, US stimulus talks, and Brexit.





The dollar took a beating yesterday but is recovering some modest ground as get into the new day. The post-Fed hangover is wearing off and I'd be wary of trading conditions in the week ahead, as most of the key risk events in the market are off the table already.





As such, we are starting to move into the usual year-end trading period although there are still some key things to sort out in Capitol Hill and in Westminster/Brussels.





Elsewhere, equities performed well overnight but are seeing more of a pullback to kick start the day. That is keeping the dollar somewhat supported for now.





Looking ahead, there isn't much on the data front to really shake things up as the market will keep the focus on other areas as the year starts to wind down in what is arguably the final "real" week of trading this year.





Hence, some rebalancing, profit-taking, and positioning adjustment may ensue in the day(s) ahead but we'll take it as it goes I guess.





0700 GMT - UK November retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Amid the lockdown last month, retail sales activity in the UK is expected to take a knock but the data here should not be of much significance for the pound as the focus stays on Brexit ahead of the weekend.





0700 GMT - Germany November PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0900 GMT - Eurozone October current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the Eurozone economy, which should just reaffirm that conditions are not quite at pre-virus levels yet.





0900 GMT - Germany December Ifo business climate index

Prior release can be found here . The headline business climate index is expected to keep somewhat steadier, with the expectations component estimated to show a slight improvement relative to November. Overall, this hints that business optimism has moderated but there is still hope that vaccine developments can bring about a more positive change going into next year at least.





1100 GMT - UK December CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



