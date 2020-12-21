A lively start to the week as the year winds down





The dollar is putting up a solid showing on the day so far, with the pound being hammered lower amid a series of negative events for the UK over the weekend.









This means there will be a brief no-deal period past 31 December, though contingency measures may apply, but negotiations to reach a compromise could continue well beyond that or we may see things go down to the wire as per Brexit tradition.





Adding to that is several areas in the UK being placed under Tier 4 restrictions as the virus situation worsens amid a new strain detected which has swept across London and southern England in recent weeks.





This has caused much uproar as Boris Johnson pulled his Christmas relaxation advise and several European countries have banned travel from the UK.





Keeping to the tune of 2020, the new virus strain is said to be 70% more transmissible than existing ones. Just the way to round off the year, eh?





Anyway, the dollar is seeing a solid pullback on the day as Treasury yields retreat while gold has surged higher to $1,900 amid haven demand, with US lawmakers also appearing to have reached an agreement for the coronavirus economic relief bill.





That said, the amount is much smaller than anticipated, a measly $900 billion package.





I would argue that the dollar retracement is also in part to do with year-end flows but cable positions being offloaded and in some part a mix of risk retreating and stimulus news may be playing into that, though the big picture narrative is still intact.





US futures are less fazed by all the stimulus news with price action showing little change. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3%.





Today will mark the first day that Tesla joins the S&P 500 index and there was a bit of a wild move towards the close on Friday. $695, really?





Looking ahead, we'll see how much more this dollar pullback has to go with cable nearing its 61.8 retracement of the swing higher since 11 December @ 1.3322.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 December

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







1100 GMT - UK December CBI retailing, total distributive reported sales





Prior release can be found here . The readings here are an indicator of short-term trends in the retail and wholesale sector of the UK economy. A minor data point.

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.