Some data points to move things along but all eyes will stay focused on the Georgia runoff elections that will take place later in the day









The S&P 500 traded down by 2% at one point before a mild bounce to finish 1.5% lower but just above the 3,700 level - keeping a defense of its 200-hour moving average.





Despite the dollar bid, not much has changed as the greenback is keeping weaker across the board in trading today once again.





EUR/USD has climbed back above its 100-hour moving average to 1.2270 levels while AUD/USD stays above its own 100-hour moving average in trading yesterday to push back towards 0.7700 ahead of European trading today.





Elsewhere, gold held up rather well and stuck around $1,935-45 throughout and is trading thereabouts as we get things going on the day.





A surge in ETFs was part of the reason bolstering gold to start the new year, as holdings in SPDR Gold Shares increased by 1.5% - the biggest daily jump since September.





It will take some time for real money flows to sort itself out so let's see where that takes us in the meantime with regards to the technical levels.





Economic data will continue to stay in the back seat as the focus will largely stay on the Georgia runoffs and the conclusion of the OPEC+ meeting later.





0700 GMT - Germany November retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Amid the reintroduction of lockdown measures, German retail sales are expected to take a bit of a hit towards the end of last year. That said, the data is rather inconsequential as the market remains more forward-looking.





0730 GMT - Switzerland December CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like the rest of the region, Swiss inflation is expected to keep more subdued with core inflation still in deflation territory. That should just reaffirm the SNB's current policy stance.





0745 GMT - France December preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . French inflation is estimated to be little changed last month and that reaffirms more subdued price pressures across the region towards the year-end, which is expected given the ECB "recalibration" response.





0855 GMT - Germany December unemployment change, rate

Prior release can be found here . The furlough program and short-time work schemes have made it difficult to get a proper read on labour market conditions and the release here will be no different in that regard.





0900 GMT - Eurozone November M3 money supply data

Prior release can be found here . Broad money growth in the euro area has swelled during the virus crisis due to the ECB response and it will keep that way as long as current policy measures stay in place going into this year.







It turns out the new year can still surprise a little as the dollar put up a bit of a defense in trading yesterday while equities turned tail after a brighter opening.