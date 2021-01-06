Inflation and final PMI figures for December on the agenda





That should offer up some light distractions for the market as investors weigh up the results of the Georgia runoffs and what are the potential implications.





A Democratic sweep looks very likely at this stage and the reaction in risk is the key spot to watch, as it should have broader reverberations to FX and commodities.





US futures are trading lower (S&P 500 futures down 0.5%) while Treasury yields are jumping, with 10-year yields roughly at 1%. An upside break in the latter could send some waves across the market, perhaps leading to a sharper drop in equities and dollar bids.





As mentioned yesterday, the market will pick a narrative it wants to follow in relation to how things turn out with the election but the implications are likely short-term.

Any major correction in equities and the dollar could still be rather sharp and violent though. So, there's that. However, this doesn't change anything with the Fed, which is arguably still going to be the key driver of market direction in trading this year.





0745 GMT - France December preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Much like the rest of the region, French inflation is expected to keep more subdued towards the end of last year. Thus, reaffirming the ECB narrative for the most part amid its "recalibration" package.





0745 GMT - France December consumer confidence

Prior release can be found here . Amid tighter restrictions and the tense virus situation, French consumer morale has eased in recent months and is expected to keep at the lows towards the end of last year.





0815 GMT - Spain December services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy December services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France December final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany December final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone December final services, composite PMI

The focus stays on the final readings from France, Germany, and overall Eurozone. They should just reaffirm a modest improvement in economic conditions from November to December, with the services sector seemingly faring better than initially feared.





0930 GMT - UK December final services, composite PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . The final reading here shouldn't be of much value, with the market now more focused on the new lockdown announced to start the new year in the UK - which should dampen Q1 economic prospects.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indication of inflation. Low tier data.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 January

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has been one of the more bullish spots outlining that US economic conditions are not as dire as first suggested by the recent dip due to the coronavirus impact.







1300 GMT - Germany December preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . German inflation is expected to keep in deflation territory towards the end of last year and we'll get a better gauge of what to expect via the state readings throughout the session later on.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



