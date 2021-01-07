Eurozone December CPI on the agenda





It has been a week overshadowed by US politics for the most part so far and the scenes in Capitol Hill yesterday only adds to the drama of the electoral college challenge.

Again, Congress doesn't really have the means to overthrow the results so this just makes for unnecessary drama for the most part. For the market, I reckon investors are not too fazed by all of this and happy to get it all over and done with.





That said, the Georgia runoffs do provide some key changes as Democrats complete the 'blue wave' but the initial market response yesterday is telling.





US equities brushed aside most of the early pessimism and while tech stocks slumped, value stocks surged with solid gains despite the prospect of higher Treasury yields.





There was a bit of a pullback from the chaos in Capitol Hill but it wasn't anything too substantial. Asian equities have gained today alongside US futures.





Meanwhile, the dollar continued its struggle in trading yesterday and though USD/JPY benefited from higher yields, the greenback didn't quite make much headway against the rest of the major currencies for the most part.





Looking ahead, economic data will stay in the back seat as we continue to navigate through risk flows on the week in response to the political situation in the US.





0645 GMT - Switzerland December unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Much like most countries, the Swiss furlough program has obscured the true impact of the virus crisis on labour market conditions and we'll get more of a taste on that again in the report later today.





0700 GMT - Germany November factory orders data

Prior release can be found here . German factory orders are estimated to ease slightly in November but this is very much a lagging data point by now, though it does reveal some details on how the German economy performed in Q4 amid lockdown measures.





0730 GMT - Switzerland November retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of consumption activity in the Swiss economy, which doesn't matter all too much as the focus stays more heavily on inflation data and how the franc performs - at least with regards to the SNB.





0830 GMT - Germany December construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . Construction activity has kept more subdued and that isn't a good look for the German economy towards the end of last year, especially with lockdown measures having been prolonged to the end of January now as well.





0930 GMT - UK December construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . As the November lockdown was eased, UK economic activity should see a mild bounce in December although construction activity is estimated to keep near the same levels as November. That said, the market is more focused on the latest lockdown again to start the new year so this is a bit of a lagging data point.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Amid tighter restrictions being re-imposed in November, retail sales activity in the euro area is estimated to take a bit of a hit. That said, the data here is rather lagging as the market is more forward-looking now.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone December economic, industrial, services confidence

Prior release can be found here . Despite the virus situation in Europe keeping more tense into the new year, economic confidence is expected to creep higher towards the end of last year amid vaccine optimism - similar to the PMI readings.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Eurozone inflation is estimated to keep more subdued last month with core inflation expected to be unchanged at a record low of +0.2% y/y. The ECB has already responded with its "recalibration" package, so we'll see how that affects price pressures in the coming months.





1230 GMT - US December Challenger job cuts, layoffs

Prior release can be found here . A reminder that it is NFP week in the market. The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



