The dollar is holding its ground since trading yesterday and though ranges are narrower so far today, it is keeping steadier across the board. Equities are keeping more buoyant as the market stays unnerved by the continued breakout in Treasury yields.





10-year yields are now up another 1.9 bps on the day to 1.098%. Meanwhile, US futures are keeping slightly higher following a record close for the SPX, Nasdaq, and Dow.





In the currencies space, USD/JPY continues to melt higher in the wake of higher yields as the pair now pushes towards 104.00. That is perhaps helping to underpin the dollar a little ahead of the latter stages of the week.





Elsewhere, Bitcoin continues to capture investor imagination as it touched $40,000 before a quick drop during a Coinbase outage, but is still keeping a little buoyed around $38,000 to $39,000 levels for the time being.





Meanwhile, gold continues to trade more sideways as price action remains caught in between its key hourly moving averages with price now leaning close to a test of its 200-hour moving average near $1,907.





Looking ahead, economic data in Europe will take a back seat with some focus to be paid on the US non-farm payrolls later in the day. The report should be inconsequential in the big picture of things but just be mindful in any case.





Otherwise, it is still all about risk flows and gauging the latest pullback in the dollar and if it can amount to anything more on the technical front.





0645 GMT - Switzerland December unemployment rate



Prior release can be found here . Much like most countries, the Swiss furlough program has obscured the true impact of the virus crisis on labour market conditions and we'll get more of a taste on that again in the report later today.





0700 GMT - Germany November industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . German factory output is estimated to keep firmer in November despite lockdown measures being reintroduced, which has been somewhat portrayed by the PMI readings previously already.





0700 GMT - Germany November trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . General read of trade conditions in Germany, which continue to gradually work towards pre-virus levels.





0745 GMT - France November trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Similar to Germany, French trade conditions are still trailing pre-virus levels but are gradually working towards that.





0800 GMT - Switzerland December foreign currency reserves

A proxy indicator of SNB interventions, though as mentioned previously, the weekly sight deposits data offers a better and more real-time read on this.





0830 GMT - UK December Halifax house prices data

Prior release can be found here . The data here should just reaffirm more robust housing market conditions in the UK towards the end of last year, which should continue through to Q1 this year at the very least amid the stamp duty holiday - and lower rates.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . Much like most labour market reports, the impact on the data here has been masked by all the furlough programs across the region so it is tough to extrapolate much from the release here.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



