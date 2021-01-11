Not much on the agenda to start the new week

The dollar is signaling that it won't go down without a fight as we see a continued bounce in the greenback as it leads gains to start the week.









Major currencies are trading weaker against the dollar, with price action showing a breach below both key hourly moving averages i.e. dollar buyers are in near-term control.





That puts the dollar in a good spot in the near-term and while there still may be questions surrounding its outlook moving forward, one can't argue with the charts and as already warned, a developing consensus trade still has its drawbacks





Adam also posted some things to consider over the weekend here





It is all about adapting and adjusting to the latest developments in the market to start the new year. US Treasury yields continue to break out on the long-end but the short-end still isn't really jumping, so that might limit any real lasting dollar gains.





Meanwhile, equities are a bit more on the defensive after another strong week to start the year with US indices having closed at record highs on Friday. US futures are lower today though, with S&P 500 futures down 0.6% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4%.





Looking ahead, economic data will be of lesser importance once again as flows and risk sentiment dominates proceedings to get things going this week.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 8 January

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - Eurozone January Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . While the virus situation in Europe continues to keep tense, investor morale is estimated to turn positive for the first time since February last year as vaccine optimism fuels expectations for a better economic outlook later in the year - and that things will eventually return to 'normal'. The data will just act as a general sentiment indicator of the market mood at present.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.