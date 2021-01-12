A near empty calendar day to follow in Europe later









That said, both equities and bonds are showing little poise as well to start the new day as the market gets settled into the soul-searching narrative for now at least.





The rebound in the dollar is the most interesting thing to note so far, and that is already starting to bring about some divide in near-term opinion.









Elsewhere, gold is holding a defense of its 200-day moving average still for the time being as it a little higher above $1,850 while silver is creeping back above its own 100-day moving average of $25.04 to kick start the day.





There is little on the agenda in Europe later to shake things up, so expect flows and risk sentiment to stay the dominant drivers. Also, just be wary of some notable nearby option expiries for EUR/USD and USD/JPY at 1.2150 and 104.00 respectively.





1100 GMT - US December NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.





Currencies are mixed and trading little changed to start the day, with the dollar keeping its ground after the advance yesterday. Equities slumped while Treasury yields pushed higher, with 10-year yields closing yesterday at 1.146%.