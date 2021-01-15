A couple of light data points to move things along





Happy Friday, everyone!





Well, Biden's stimulus proposal didn't really produce much of a shake up in the market. Then again, just be mindful that there might be more of a reaction once US markets open later in the day and as investors gear up for the weekend.





The reaction in FX was largely muted, with the market instead seeing more of a tussle following Fed chair Powell's speech overnight. In case you missed it:





The dollar was more choppy but didn't do a whole lot in general, with USD/JPY still largely capped around 104.00 and key trendline resistance levels just above that.





Elsewhere, Treasuries were sold thereafter but were bought back up after Biden's stimulus proposal. 10-year yields are down 2.9 bps to 1.10% currently.





So, the market reaction seems to be tilted towards that of being a little unsure still and perhaps a little towards the disappointing side that there isn't anything major to go with.





We'll see if that will translate to more meaningful flows later on in the day. But if it stays this way, then it could shape up to be a subdued end to the week rather than any potential fireworks despite all the promise in the build up to Powell and Biden.





Looking ahead, economic data in Europe will continue to take a backseat so expect risk/dollar flows to stay dominant if there are to be any moves. Otherwise, we may be in for a more quiet one again before getting to North American trading.





0700 GMT - UK November monthly GDP data

0700 GMT - UK November industrial, manufacturing, construction output

Prior release can be found here . Do be reminded that November saw the UK going back into lockdown so economic output is expected to suffer as such during the month. That said, all of this has largely been factored in by the market already and 2020 data is basically rather moot at this stage.





0700 GMT - UK November trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Brexit stockpiling may lead to a boost in imports towards the end of last year but overall trade conditions are still just gradually picking up and recovering back to pre-virus levels - as in most countries.





0745 GMT - France December final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . As this is the final release, it shouldn't offer much besides reaffirming the more subdued price pressures at the end of last year.





1000 GMT - Eurozone November trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . The data here should just reaffirm that trade conditions are still gradually recovering towards pre-virus levels. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.