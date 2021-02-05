A couple of light data points to move things along









It is looking to be an interesting end to the week after the market saw plenty of action all over the place in trading yesterday.





Dollar strength is one of the more notable themes with EUR/USD breaking below 1.2000 and now taking a run below key support from the 50.0 retracement level of the November swing move higher and the 100-day moving average @ 1.1967-76.





USD/JPY is also extending its break higher to test the 200-day moving average now 105.58 as buyers keep with the momentum above the 105.00 handle this week.





The pound is keeping more resilient post-BOE as the downside break in EUR/GBP extends below 0.8800, potentially targeting the April to May lows @ 0.8671-82.





Meanwhile, higher yields and a firmer dollar is making for a lethal combo in knocking down precious metals as gold dips below $1,800 and eyes key support from the November low @ $1,764.80 next - at least from a technical perspective.





Silver also fell below key near-term support @ $26.28 but held on at the $26.00 level to keep somewhat afloat but the 200-hour moving average @ $26.55 still limits gains.





Elsewhere, equities continue to run higher with record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq yesterday. Futures are also keeping slightly higher today as well.





It is all about digesting the theme in risk and the dollar as we look to wrap up the week. Sometimes the charts just tell the story and there's no need to overcomplicate things. Anyway, one can also be forgiven to forget that today is non-farm payrolls day.





0700 GMT - Germany December factory orders data

Industrial orders should reflect a slight decline to wrap up 2020 in Germany but this is very much a lagging data point and one that doesn't offer much as the market remains more focused about the Q2/Q3 outlook for now.





0745 GMT - France December trade balance data

General indication of trade conditions, which is still gradually moving back towards pre-virus levels but not quite there yet.





0800 GMT - Switzerland January foreign currency reserves

A proxy for SNB interventions, although I would still argue that the weekly sight deposits data provides a better and more "real-time" indication.





0830 GMT - UK January Halifax house prices data

UK housing market conditions are keeping more robust due to the stamp duty holiday and low rates, and that should once again be reflected here as the exuberance continues from last year.





That's all for the session ahead.