The market continues to party on

The bond market voted no in terms of a more meaningful breakout yesterday and that is somewhat continuing today as well, with 10-year Treasury yields down 1.4 bps to 1.157% and 30-year yields down 1.7 bps to 1.935%.





That said, Wall Street continues to post record closes with the S&P 500 settling above 3,900 while the Nasdaq closes in on 14,000, although futures are looking more tepid this morning and keeping near flat levels for the moment.





In the major currencies space, are we seeing the beginning of the end of the short dollar squeeze? The greenback is pounded across the board (no pun intended) with cable breaking out to its highest levels since May 2018 eyeing 1.3800.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD is keeping a bounce from its 100-day moving average on Friday as buyers now seize near-term control while USD/JPY is fading away after failure to break its 200-day moving average as yields also retreat in the past few sessions.





Oil is also continuing its rally with Brent hitting $61 on the day.





Meanwhile, precious metals are also showing much signs of life with gold in particular posting a solid rebound back above $1,800 and starting to eye its 200-day moving average @ $1,854. Silver is also up 1% to around $27.50 levels currently.





Moving over to crypto, Bitcoin continues to run hot after the Tesla news yesterday with eyes on $50,000 as the first target as the euphoria escalates.





Looking ahead, economic data will once again take the backseat today as the market grapples with familiar themes to start the week i.e. reflation, risk mood, dollar sentiment.





0700 GMT - Germany December trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions in general are still showing signs of a gradual recovery towards pre-virus levels and more of the same is expected here.





1100 GMT - US January NFIB small business optimism index

Prior release can be found here . This is an index which measures the opinion of small businesses on the economic conditions in the country. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



