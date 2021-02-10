Little on the agenda in the session ahead

Major currencies are keeping quieter to start the day with the dollar seen a touch lower as question marks continue to linger as to whether or not we are starting to see a more protracted decline in the greenback once again moving forward.

The risk rally in general paused for breath yesterday but S&P 500 futures are up by 0.4% today and that might keep risk sentiment more upbeat going into Europe.





Treasuries are seeing more sideways action as 10-year yields are little changed at 1.158%, after slipping a little since peaking on Monday at 1.198%.









That said, breakevens are still elevated at around 2.20% though real yields remain very much depressed at around -1.05% on the week currently.





The former suggests that the reflation narrative isn't quite over just yet while the latter points to some tailwind for precious metals to keep the modest rebound this week.





Gold is still holding at around $1,840 levels for now but is running into resistance from its broken trendline support close to $1,850 while downside is limited as buyers defend the 200-hour moving average close to $1,835 for the time being.





Economic data will continue to take a backseat for now as the focus stays on the risk and dollar narratives. As such, we may be in for a quieter one in European trading today.





0700 GMT - Germany January final CPI figures





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 5 February

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has shown that US housing market conditions continue to run hot on lower rates, rebounding strongly after the dip during the initial impact from the virus crisis.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



