Little of note on the agenda today









Things are keeping a bit quieter to start the day with holidays in China and Japan not really helping with flows in Asia Pacific trading earlier.

Fed chair Powell didn't deviate from the script following a bit of an outsized reaction to the US CPI report earlier in North American trading yesterday. On the latter, the market faded the moves with the dollar slipping but recovering some ground thereafter.





Of note, precious metals saw a bounce but quickly dropped in the hours after with gold facing rejection at its 200-day moving average above $1,850 while silver backed away from resistance around $27.50 to fall below $27.00 towards the end of the day.





Equities were more tepid once again as the market continues to take a bit of a breather after the rally over the past week or so, while Treasuries were mostly bid after the inflation report and auctions that took place yesterday.





So far today, major currencies are little changed in general as the dollar continues to do some soul-searching on the week. It is keeping in a vulnerable spot but buyers are hanging on and preventing the next leg lower. Can they keep that up ahead of the long weekend?





Looking ahead, there isn't much in Europe to distract from the themes this week as the market will keep the focus on the dollar's recent shakiness, risk sentiment, and the next move in Treasuries after pushing the reflation narrative earlier in the week.





0700 GMT - Germany January wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy measure of inflation pressures. Not a major release by any means.





1000 GMT, the European Commission will publish its latest set of economic forecasts after the one in November Also, at, thewill publish itsafter the one in November here





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



