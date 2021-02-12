UK Q4 GDP on the agenda today









The dollar continues to hold its ground for the most part, though it is staring down its worst weekly performance in two months, all things being equal today.





Equities inched a tad higher but look to be taking a breather still, with the long weekend in the US a consideration for potential profit-taking and de-risking in the sessions ahead.





Treasuries are also consolidating for the most part after the Monday selloff abated, with 10-year yields keeping at around 1.13% to 1.16% over the past few days after having failed to tackle the 1.20% at the highs earlier in the week.





In short, the market is still doing a bit of soul-searching as we reevaluate the key themes at play on the week so far.





The dollar remains vulnerable but buyers are not throwing in the towel yet The risk rally holds up but momentum has receded in the past few days Reflation is still a sensitive topic but the bond market continues to search for more clues as key levels were held earlier in the week



Looking ahead, we might be in for a quieter session once again as the push and pull continues in the run up to the weekend.





0700 GMT - UK Q4 preliminary GDP figures

The prior (Q3) report can be found here . The UK economy is expected to barely squeeze out growth in the last quarter, despite the November lockdown having dented economic activity. A miss to the downside may stir fresh worries for the pound though, as that could allude to the UK economy performing worse than it would seem given tighter restrictions in place this year as well - which may still continue.





0700 GMT - UK December monthly GDP data

0700 GMT - UK December industrial, manufacturing, construction output

Prior release can be found here . The data here is but an accompaniment to the Q4 GDP report as it is part of the same branch.





0700 GMT - UK December trade balance data

A read of trade conditions in the UK towards the end of last year, also part of the accompanying data to the Q4 GDP report released at the same time.





0730 GMT - Switzerland January CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . Swiss inflation is expected to keep more subdued and this will just reaffirm the SNB's commitment to keep policy stance unchanged.





0800 GMT - Spain January final CPI figures

The final figures here should reaffirm a modest bounce in inflation numbers in Spain to start the year. However, much like the rest of the region, it remains to be seen if such an uptick would be sustainable - especially going into the latter stages of 2H 2021 - so expect the ECB to continue brushing aside such developments this year.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.