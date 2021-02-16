Reflation keeps the market buzzing to start the week





Yields are extending higher and equities are pushing forward with more gains as the market keeps the focus on the reflation narrative ahead of European trading.





As such, the dollar and yen are weighed lower across the board with cable keeping the momentum towards 1.4000 while AUD/USD is testing the highs for the year of 0.7800-20 as risk trades continue to soar in this environment.





The simplest trades work best it would seem and there's little need to complicate things at the moment as the market is largely following the reflation momentum.





The selloff in Treasuries is extending with 10-year yields up to 1.24% and 30-year yields up to 2.03% as we look towards the session ahead.





Meanwhile, oil is back up above $60 after a bit of a late drop yesterday while silver is staying on course to touch $28 and Bitcoin nearly there just below $50,000.





Looking ahead, economic data will do little to distract from the reflation focus as we await the return of Wall Street in the day to come.





1000 GMT - Eurozone Q4 GDP second estimate

The preliminary estimate can be found here . This should just reaffirm a contraction in the euro area economy in the final quarter last year, setting the stage for a double-dip recession. That said, the market remains more focused on the Q2/Q3 outlook but even that is a bit of a bummer due to the slow vaccine rollout in the region.





1000 GMT - Germany February ZEW survey current situation, expectations

Prior release can be found here . The readings are estimated to stick around January levels as restrictions continue to play out in Germany and across the euro area in Q1. Meanwhile, the outlook is little changed as it is still dependent on the vaccine rollout but at least the virus situation is improving in recent weeks.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.