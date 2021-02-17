UK CPI figures for January on the agenda today





The reflation theme continues to be the key focus in the market this week as bonds bear the brunt of the trade, with 10-year Treasury yields rising to 1.30% yesterday.





The rout is abating a little today with yields down to 1.29% and 30-year yields down to 2.07% from 2.10%, but this should continue to be the market focus in the coming weeks.





The real question here is what is the market really betting on?





Is it a rise higher in real rates or a sustained push higher in inflation?





Central banksters will surely be worried about the former and come out to calm nerves, though they are arguably still rather comfortable about the whole situation for now.





should happen in the coming year(s). If it is the latter though, the stakes are high for what the market anticipateshappen in the coming year(s).

I would argue that the market is more honed in on the latter but this is going to be another serious debate for the ages - that is if we are going to see sustained inflation pressures develop in the years ahead as the global economy recovers.





Adding to that will be heaps of pressure on central banks to act on those developments, so that is something to consider if the market intends to bully its way into rates pricing and how policymakers will fight back (if they have the backbone to do so).





For now, the dollar managed to find some reprieve from the sharp jump in yields yesterday and that is continuing to today as well. Of note, USD/JPY has broken above its 200-day moving average for the first time since June last year - testing 106.00 now.





Equities got a bit of a hiccup but largely brushed aside the move in the bond market with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting a mild drop, and futures keeping flatter today.





All eyes will be on Treasuries once again, so look towards that to provide further clues on market movement as we navigate through the rest of the week.





0700 GMT - UK January CPI figures

0700 GMT - UK January PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . After the slight bounce in December (due to base effects), inflation estimates are expected to keep more steady to start the year in the UK. Although, we can expect that debate to heat up in the coming months - much like everywhere else - as the figures should creep higher due to the filtering out of weaker energy prices last year and other base effects of sorts during this period.





1000 GMT - Eurozone December construction output

Prior release can be found here . A minor data point as it pertains to Q4 data, not a focus area of the market whatsoever anymore.





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e 12 February

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has shown that US housing market conditions continue to run hot on lower rates, rebounding strongly after the dip during the initial impact from the virus crisis.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



