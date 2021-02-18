Not much on the agenda in the session ahead









dollar continues to run hot in trading yesterday, buoyed by Thecontinues to run hot in trading yesterday, buoyed by stronger US retail sales data to kick start the new year. That said, if the economy is holding its own already, what does that mean for further fiscal stimulus and Fed policy?





For now, neither of that is going to change surely so the data can be taken as a positive but if economic conditions aren't as dire to begin with, perhaps Biden can dial back on stimulus aid after this one is over and done with.





But we'll see. It is after all also a political power play, so there's that to consider.





Meanwhile, the reflation narrative has hit the pause button for now but Treasury yields are still relatively elevated. Equities are still keeping more tepid in general with only the Dow posting gains once again in trading yesterday.





In the commodities space, oil is still surging forward with gains as Brent breaks above $65 and WTI clips $62 and closes in on its 100-month moving average.





Elsewhere, is Bitcoin taking over the mantle from gold as the hot pick for the commodities supercycle? Price is now over $52,000 as the euphoria carries on.





While gold is seen keeping below $1,800 and came close to testing its November low of $1,764.80 - which remains a key level to watch ahead of the weekend.





As much as traders will focus on the dollar as it returns back to favour, all eyes will still be on the bond market and the reflation trade to drive further direction in the market.





0700 GMT - Switzerland January trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions have been gradually improving back towards pre-virus levels in the overall picture and that should remain the case as we navigate through things this year as well.





1230 GMT - ECB publishes the account of its January policy meeting

The January policy meeting decision can be found here . This is more or less the 'minutes' of the meeting but I wouldn't expect anything out of the ordinary or anything that we don't already know from Lagarde's press conference and remarks by ECB policymakers since then. If anything else though, just watch for any specific mention on the euro.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.