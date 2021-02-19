Euro area February PMI data in focus today









Happy Friday, everyone! Major currencies are keeping little changed in general as the dollar surrendered some ground in trading yesterday with Treasury yields inching a little higher but are seen holding lower once again today.





The key focus is still on the bond market as investors await further clues but equities are seeing reason to pull back from the recent highs with Yellen perhaps providing some excuse for the rally to take a bit more of a breather ahead of the weekend.

As such, the dollar is still caught in a push and pull with Treasuries keeping higher but not extending the breakout from the start of the week just yet.





Elsewhere, commodities are hitting a bit of a snag with the deep freeze thawing in oil - also comes as WTI tests its 100-month moving average just above $62 this week.





Meanwhile, precious metals got a bit of a warning with gold briefly falling to its lowest level since July last year below near $1,760 while silver dipped to fresh two-week lows closer to $26 but has since trimmed losses of over 3% to roughly 1% now.





Euro area data will offer some glimpses of economic data this month but tighter virus restrictions are still likely to weigh on the services sector for the most part.





We'll also have UK retail sales data due but that is expected to cool off after a slight bump in December and amid tighter restrictions last month as well.





0700 GMT - Germany January PPI figures

Prior release can be found here . A lagging and proxy indicator of inflation pressures in the German economy. A minor data point.





0700 GMT - UK January retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . UK retail sales activity is expected to slump to start the year, amid tighter virus restrictions and also as seasonal demand cools off. While less encouraging, it should not do much to derail the pound rally this week.





0745 GMT - France January final CPI figures

The preliminary report can be found here . This should just reaffirm a slight bump in inflation pressures in France to start the year, which is likely transitory as well due to base effects - similar to elsewhere across the region.





0815 GMT - France February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

Euro area economic activity is estimated to be not all too different in February as compared to January, with tighter restrictions still mostly in place to start the new year. As such, this may reaffirm odds of a double-dip recession but the market remains somewhat optimistic and hopeful that there will be better economic prospects in late Q2 or Q3. That said, such optimism has already been dialed back amid the messy vaccine rollout in the region.





0900 GMT - Eurozone December current account balance

Prior release can be found here . General indication of flows in/out of the euro area, which are still gradually finding its way back to pre-virus levels.





0930 GMT - UK February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

UK economic activity is more or less expected to reflect similar tepid tones as seen in January, with little notable improvement in the services sector anticipated due to tighter virus restrictions still in place across the country. As such, all this does is reaffirm a sluggish start to Q1 but the market remains more focused on vaccine optimism for now.





1100 GMT - UK February CBI trends total orders, selling prices

Prior release can be found here . The CBI readings are a survey on manufacturers to rate the level of volume for orders expected during the next 3 months. A minor data point.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



