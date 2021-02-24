Little of note on the agenda today





Despite a roaring comeback in the stock market yesterday, risk sentiment remains more fragile and tepid with US futures keeping a touch softer to start the new day.





The dollar slumped amid the rebound in equities yesterday, with Fed chair Powell reaffirming the central bank's dovish stance and reminding the market of the Fed put.





The greenback is more mixed today but sitting lower against the antipodeans and the pound, whilst gaining against the yen and franc.





The pound was an early mover today as cable spiked from 1.4130 to a high of 1.4237 before paring back some of those gains. The drop came as EUR/GBP ran stops below 0.8600 to a low of 0.8541 before finding some steadier footing.





The technical breakdown in the latter continues, with little in the way stopping a push towards 0.8300 potentially if the momentum keeps up for the quid.





Elsewhere, the franc continues to slump this week with EUR/CHF pushing above 1.1000 for the first time since December 2019. The yen also lost notable ground in the equities rebound yesterday and is keeping weaker as we look towards European trading.





With the bond rout easing, all eyes will turn towards risk sentiment and equities to see if the cautious tones earlier in the week are still warranted ahead of the month-end or if greed will take over and push stocks higher once again.





The S&P 500 barely managed to avoid a sixth straight day of losses yesterday, preventing the run from matching the streak seen back in February last year i.e. the beginning of the pandemic drop at the time.





An interesting fact that would have carried over to today is that the last time the S&P 500 fell by seven straight days was back in October to November 2016 (if my records are right). But alas, we have seen the streak snapped after yesterday's comeback.





0700 GMT - German Q4 final GDP report

The preliminary report can be found here . It will be interesting to see if the final reading will confirm that the German economy managed to stave off a contraction in Q4 last year. But either way, the outlook matters more to the market now than past data.





0745 GMT - France February business confidence

Prior release can be found here . French business morale kept steady in January and is expected to stay that way in February amid similar conditions to start the new year.





0900 GMT - Switzerland February Credit Suisse investor sentiment





1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 19 February

Weekly US housing data, measures the change in number of applications for mortgages backed by the MBA during the week. The focus will once again be on purchases as that has shown that US housing market conditions continue to run hot on lower rates, rebounding strongly after the dip during the initial impact from the virus crisis.







That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



