A heavy slate of data releases to follow today





The market is starting the week in a better mood as the selloff in Treasuries abate somewhat with equities keeping firmer as investors digest the notion of higher yields.





After moving away from the month-end as well, this is still a testing period for risk sentiment and equities in general as the bond selloff could kick off again at any time.





Central banks' credibility is starting to be called into question but do they have much choices to really react here besides some verbal intervention?





Easing policy further isn't an option when the global outlook is improving and doing nothing just risks them getting bullied into a decision by market participants.





This all the tantrum without the taper. Suddenly, the structural view on the dollar doesn't look too grim if you consider that the Fed may be forced into doing something it doesn't want to in the next year or two perhaps.





Looking ahead, we'll have a full slate of data coming up in Europe with German inflation and final manufacturing PMI prints in the euro area for February due.





That said, the releases aren't going to change the key theme in the market and that is how investors move on from the developments seen last week.





0730 GMT - Switzerland January retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . General indication of consumption activity in the Swiss economy, which bounced back a little in December after the November slump.





0815 GMT - Spain February manufacturing PMI

0830 GMT - Switzerland February manufacturing PMI

0845 GMT - Italy February manufacturing PMI

0850 GMT - France February final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany February final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February final manufacturing PMI

The focus is on the final readings for France, Germany, and overall Eurozone but this should just reaffirm more solid factory conditions to start the year - keeping the hope that tighter virus restrictions aren't as dire as anticipated.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 26 February

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - UK January mortgage approvals, credit data

Prior release can be found here . UK mortgage activity has been holding up well amid the stamp duty holiday - helping to keep housing market conditions running hot. That might be extended for another three months, so it could spur higher mortgages in 1H 2021. However, credit conditions in general are still rather subdued in the UK.





0930 GMT - UK February final manufacturing PMI

The preliminary release can be found here . Although the headline reading seems on the higher side, supply chain disruptions due to Brexit (leading to longer lead times, which is calculated inversely) is part of the story here. The final reading should reaffirm that.





1300 GMT - Germany February preliminary CPI figures

Prior release can be found here . After the initial bump to start the year, German inflation is expected to keep firmer with base effects also set to kick into gear in the months ahead. But given the current circumstances, expect policymakers to keep brushing aside the positive ticks in inflation until they feel more comfortable of it being persistent.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.