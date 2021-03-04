A couple of releases to move things along before the main events today





Equities are sitting on the edge as the market continues to keep a watchful eye on bond yields and whether or not that threatens to destabilise the mood further ahead of the weekend. For today, the key risk event will be Fed chair Powell's speech.





The correction in equities as of late has been notable but there might be more room to run if the bond selloff gets the green light from the Fed to turn even uglier this week.





The dollar is holding its ground as such, with the prospect of higher yields potentially also helping to keep the greenback underpinned. After all, this is pretty much all the tantrum without the taper. But one has to wonder, where do we draw the line?





At some point, central banks will indubitably feel the need to do something but based off Fed remarks as of late, we may not be there just yet.





But will Powell sing a different tune today? We'll see.





Besides that, keep an eye out for the OPEC+ meeting as well at 1400 GMT with all options still on the table. It's one of those rare ones where the bloc is able to keep the market guessing as we count down to decision time later today.





0830 GMT - Germany February construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . With lockdown measures still in place, the German construction sector should reflect similarly subdued conditions last month as it did in January - with commercial building projects leading the decline in activity.





0930 GMT - UK February construction PMI

Prior release can be found here . UK construction output is expected to keep more tepid with the lockdown extending into February, with longer lead times also expected to show up once again similar to the January report.





1000 GMT - Eurozone January retail sales data

Prior release can be found here . Retail sales activity is expected to slump further to start the year with tighter virus restrictions across the region weighing on consumption.





1000 GMT - Eurozone January unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . The jobless rate is estimated to hold steady at 8.3% but the reading is largely distorted by furlough programs across the region.





1230 GMT - US February Challenger job cuts, layoffs

Prior release can be found here . A reminder that it is NFP week in the market. The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



