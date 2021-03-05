Little on the agenda in Europe to distract from the post-Powell narrative

Fed chair Powell didn't make any friends with other major central banks yesterday as he went cold turkey in offering little to no suggestions that the Fed is the wee bit concerned about the recent and sharp rise in Treasury yields.





That didn't go down well with stock and bond traders as the 'sell everything' play took flight, although the market sought to seek some calm towards the closing stages.









10-year Treasury yields are up by nearly 10 bps since Powell's speech and while the rout is still relatively measured for now, the market may be in store for more pain in the short-term before things do get better when the dust settles.





I would argue that technicals are going to be a key focal point in identifying any turning point or at least a signaling point for dip buyers to step back into the picture.





As much as the Fed is sanguine about the latest developments in the Treasuries market, how much higher can yields really go anyway without triggering a firmer response?





1.60%? 1.80%? 2.00%? The quicker and sharper the jump, the more it risks causing potential dislocations in the market and that offers suggestions that we may be closer towards a top in yields if the trend continues to persist in the coming weeks.





The dollar has held up relatively well but barring any further persistent shift in Fed repricing, there are potentially good short opportunities to keep an eye out for although the reflation/reopening trades are still working the best i.e. long commodity currencies, short yen/franc.

Oh, and it is non-farm payrolls Friday in case anyone is still interested.





0700 GMT - Germany January factory orders

Prior release can be found here . Industrial orders are estimated to bounce a little to start the new year as the manufacturing sector holds up but this is very much a lagging indicator at this point, with the market focus being more on the outlook.





0745 GMT - France January trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . Trade conditions have been generally improving and trending back towards pre-pandemic levels and more of the same is expected this year.





0800 GMT - Switzerland February foreign currency reserves

Prior release can be found here . A proxy indicator of SNB intervention, which in my view is more clearly highlighted by the sight deposits data rather than this.





0830 GMT - UK February Halifax house prices data

Prior release can be found here . After Sunak announced the extension of the stamp duty holiday this week, UK housing market conditions should continue to thrive in 1H 2021 so that should continue to spur demand among homebuyers.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



