A couple of light release on the agenda today

Oil continues to rampage forward as Brent tops $70 after Saudi terminals were attacked over the weekend , as geopolitical tensions add to the OPEC+ buzz from last week.





Major currencies are mostly little changed, with the dollar keeping steadier after the market caught some reprieve having faded the non-farm payrolls pop.





Treasury yields retreated back under 1.60% while equities pushed higher but things are the other way around today, with 10-year yields up 1.4 bps to 1.58% while US futures are mostly lower as the rotation out of tech continues to play out.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.9% after having started off the day with gains and the selloff in tech is spilling over to broader sentiment, keeping Asian stocks lower as well as the risk rebound on Friday deflates.









The passing of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill may put a different spin on things when Wall Street enters but we'll see how that goes later today.





With the Fed now entering a blackout period until the coming FOMC meeting next week, it is going to be a test of wits and resolve for the market in digesting and reacting to all the recent developments in the bond market and its spillovers.





This week's US Treasury auctions will be a key risk event to watch.





0645 GMT - Switzerland February unemployment rate

Prior release can be found here . A general indication of Swiss labour market conditions, though it is tough to draw conclusions as the furlough program has arguably masked most of the underlying impact from the pandemic - much like everywhere else.





0700 GMT - Germany January industrial production data

Prior release can be found here . German factory output is estimated to keep a touch softer, though the data here is a relatively lagging one and isn't a major focus of the market at this point in time.





0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 5 March

Your weekly check of the deposits kept at the SNB by Swiss banks. This data is a proxy for FX interventions.







0930 GMT - Eurozone March Sentix investor confidence

Prior release can be found here . The reading is estimated to tick back into positive territory amid optimism surrounding the outlook in 2H 2021. However, the slow vaccine rollout has tempered with investor and economic confidence as of late.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.